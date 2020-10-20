1 CFA Franc =
0.0013529656 Caymanian Dollars
1 KYD = 739.117 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
KYD
|1 XOF
|0.00135297 KYD
|5 XOF
|0.00676483 KYD
|10 XOF
|0.0135297 KYD
|25 XOF
|0.0338241 KYD
|50 XOF
|0.0676483 KYD
|100 XOF
|0.135297 KYD
|500 XOF
|0.676483 KYD
|1,000 XOF
|1.35297 KYD
|5,000 XOF
|6.76483 KYD
|10,000 XOF
|13.5297 KYD
1 XOF = 0 KYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0013680
|0.0013680
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0013371
|0.0013307
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0013466
|0.0013475
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.33%
|0.34%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Caymanian Dollars is KYD. The currency symbol is $.More Caymanian Dollar info
