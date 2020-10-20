1 XOF to KRW - Convert CFA Francs to South Korean Won

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

2.2815435 South Korean Won

1 KRW = 0.438300 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to South Korean Won conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:59 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to South Korean Won

xof
XOF
krw
KRW
1 XOF2.28154 KRW
5 XOF11.4077 KRW
10 XOF22.8154 KRW
25 XOF57.0386 KRW
50 XOF114.077 KRW
100 XOF228.154 KRW
500 XOF1,140.77 KRW
1,000 XOF2,281.54 KRW
5,000 XOF11,407.7 KRW
10,000 XOF22,815.4 KRW

Convert South Korean Won to CFA Franc

krw
KRW
xof
XOF
1 KRW0.4383 XOF
5 KRW2.1915 XOF
10 KRW4.383 XOF
25 KRW10.9575 XOF
50 KRW21.915 XOF
100 KRW43.83 XOF
500 KRW219.15 XOF
1,000 KRW438.3 XOF
5,000 KRW2,191.5 XOF
10,000 KRW4,383 XOF

XOF to KRW Chart

1 XOF = 0 KRW

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to South Korean Won stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.28832.2913
Low
2.25332.2213
Average
2.26522.2517
Volatility
0.24%0.27%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

krw

KRW - South Korean Won

Our currency rankings show that the most popular South Korean Won exchange rate is the KRW to USD rate. The currency code for South Korean Won is KRW. The currency symbol is ₩.

