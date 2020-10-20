1 XOF to ISK - Convert CFA Francs to Icelandic Kronur

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.22731108 Icelandic Kronur

1 ISK = 4.39926 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Icelandic Krona conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:58 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Icelandic Krona

xof
XOF
isk
ISK
1 XOF0.227311 ISK
5 XOF1.13656 ISK
10 XOF2.27311 ISK
25 XOF5.68278 ISK
50 XOF11.3656 ISK
100 XOF22.7311 ISK
500 XOF113.656 ISK
1,000 XOF227.311 ISK
5,000 XOF1,136.56 ISK
10,000 XOF2,273.11 ISK

Convert Icelandic Krona to CFA Franc

isk
ISK
xof
XOF
1 ISK4.39926 XOF
5 ISK21.9963 XOF
10 ISK43.9926 XOF
25 ISK109.981 XOF
50 ISK219.963 XOF
100 ISK439.926 XOF
500 ISK2,199.63 XOF
1,000 ISK4,399.26 XOF
5,000 ISK21,996.3 XOF
10,000 ISK43,992.6 XOF

XOF to ISK Chart

1 XOF = 0 ISK

1 CFA Franc to Icelandic Krona stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.228290.23014
Low
0.226700.22670
Average
0.227550.22852
Volatility
0.20%0.17%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

isk

ISK - Icelandic Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Icelandic Krona exchange rate is the ISK to USD rate. The currency code for Icelandic Kronur is ISK. The currency symbol is kr.

