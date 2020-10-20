1 XOF to INR - Convert CFA Francs to Indian Rupees

1 CFA Franc =

0.13699215 Indian Rupees

1 INR = 7.29969 XOF

CFA Franc to Indian Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:20 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Indian Rupee

1 XOF0.136992 INR
5 XOF0.684961 INR
10 XOF1.36992 INR
25 XOF3.4248 INR
50 XOF6.84961 INR
100 XOF13.6992 INR
500 XOF68.4961 INR
1,000 XOF136.992 INR
5,000 XOF684.961 INR
10,000 XOF1,369.92 INR

Convert Indian Rupee to CFA Franc

1 INR7.29969 XOF
5 INR36.4984 XOF
10 INR72.9969 XOF
25 INR182.492 XOF
50 INR364.984 XOF
100 INR729.969 XOF
500 INR3,649.84 XOF
1,000 INR7,299.69 XOF
5,000 INR36,498.4 XOF
10,000 INR72,996.9 XOF

XOF to INR Chart

1 XOF = 0 INR

1 CFA Franc to Indian Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.138730.13873
Low
0.136080.13526
Average
0.136910.13691
Volatility
0.28%0.25%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

INR - Indian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indian Rupee exchange rate is the INR to USD rate. The currency code for Indian Rupees is INR. The currency symbol is ₹.

