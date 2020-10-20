1 CFA Franc =
0.0061871209 Israeli New Shekels
1 ILS = 161.626 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.0061871209 Israeli New Shekels
1 ILS = 161.626 XOF
XOF
ILS
|1 XOF
|0.00618712 ILS
|5 XOF
|0.0309356 ILS
|10 XOF
|0.0618712 ILS
|25 XOF
|0.154678 ILS
|50 XOF
|0.309356 ILS
|100 XOF
|0.618712 ILS
|500 XOF
|3.09356 ILS
|1,000 XOF
|6.18712 ILS
|5,000 XOF
|30.9356 ILS
|10,000 XOF
|61.8712 ILS
1 XOF = 0 ILS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0061995
|0.0062313
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0060719
|0.0060526
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0061249
|0.0061242
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.48%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israeli New Shekels is ILS. The currency symbol is ₪.More Israeli Shekel info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings