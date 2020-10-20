1 XOF to IDR - Convert CFA Francs to Indonesian Rupiahs

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

26.876093 Indonesian Rupiahs

1 IDR = 0.0372078 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Indonesian Rupiah conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:58 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Indonesian Rupiah

xof
XOF
idr
IDR
1 XOF26.8761 IDR
5 XOF134.38 IDR
10 XOF268.761 IDR
25 XOF671.902 IDR
50 XOF1,343.8 IDR
100 XOF2,687.61 IDR
500 XOF13,438 IDR
1,000 XOF26,876.1 IDR
5,000 XOF134,380 IDR
10,000 XOF268,761 IDR

Convert Indonesian Rupiah to CFA Franc

idr
IDR
xof
XOF
1 IDR0.0372078 XOF
5 IDR0.186039 XOF
10 IDR0.372078 XOF
25 IDR0.930195 XOF
50 IDR1.86039 XOF
100 IDR3.72078 XOF
500 IDR18.6039 XOF
1,000 IDR37.2078 XOF
5,000 IDR186.039 XOF
10,000 IDR372.078 XOF

XOF to IDR Chart

1 XOF = 0 IDR

1 CFA Franc to Indonesian Rupiah stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
27.05727.057
Low
26.67025.803
Average
26.83126.556
Volatility
0.34%0.38%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

idr

IDR - Indonesian Rupiah

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesian Rupiahs is IDR. The currency symbol is Rp.

