1 CFA Franc =
0.011486271 Croatian Kunas
1 HRK = 87.0605 XOF
HRK replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
HRK
|1 XOF
|0.0114863 HRK
|5 XOF
|0.0574314 HRK
|10 XOF
|0.114863 HRK
|25 XOF
|0.287157 HRK
|50 XOF
|0.574314 HRK
|100 XOF
|1.14863 HRK
|500 XOF
|5.74314 HRK
|1,000 XOF
|11.4863 HRK
|5,000 XOF
|57.4314 HRK
|10,000 XOF
|114.863 HRK
1 XOF = 0 HRK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0015245
|0.0015245
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00%
|0.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Croatian Kuna exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatian Kunas is HRK. The currency symbol is kn.More Croatian Kuna info
