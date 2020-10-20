1 CFA Franc =
0.012813039 Hong Kong Dollars
1 HKD = 78.0455 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
HKD
|1 XOF
|0.012813 HKD
|5 XOF
|0.0640652 HKD
|10 XOF
|0.12813 HKD
|25 XOF
|0.320326 HKD
|50 XOF
|0.640652 HKD
|100 XOF
|1.2813 HKD
|500 XOF
|6.40652 HKD
|1,000 XOF
|12.813 HKD
|5,000 XOF
|64.0652 HKD
|10,000 XOF
|128.13 HKD
1 XOF = 0 HKD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.013003
|0.013003
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012714
|0.012681
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.012809
|0.012831
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hong Kong Dollar exchange rate is the HKD to USD rate. The currency code for Hong Kong Dollars is HKD. The currency symbol is $.More Hong Kong Dollar info
