1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.012789744 Guatemalan Quetzales

1 GTQ = 78.1876 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Guatemalan Quetzal conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:06 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Guatemalan Quetzal

xof
XOF
gtq
GTQ
1 XOF0.0127897 GTQ
5 XOF0.0639487 GTQ
10 XOF0.127897 GTQ
25 XOF0.319744 GTQ
50 XOF0.639487 GTQ
100 XOF1.27897 GTQ
500 XOF6.39487 GTQ
1,000 XOF12.7897 GTQ
5,000 XOF63.9487 GTQ
10,000 XOF127.897 GTQ

Convert Guatemalan Quetzal to CFA Franc

gtq
GTQ
xof
XOF
1 GTQ78.1876 XOF
5 GTQ390.938 XOF
10 GTQ781.876 XOF
25 GTQ1,954.69 XOF
50 GTQ3,909.38 XOF
100 GTQ7,818.76 XOF
500 GTQ39,093.8 XOF
1,000 GTQ78,187.6 XOF
5,000 GTQ390,938 XOF
10,000 GTQ781,876 XOF

XOF to GTQ Chart

1 XOF = 0 GTQ

1 CFA Franc to Guatemalan Quetzal stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0129160.012916
Low
0.0126290.012600
Average
0.0127330.012751
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

gtq

GTQ - Guatemalan Quetzal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guatemalan Quetzal exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemalan Quetzales is GTQ. The currency symbol is Q.

