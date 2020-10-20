1 XOF to GGP - Convert CFA Francs to Guernsey Pounds

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0012898769 Guernsey Pounds

1 GGP = 775.268 XOF

CFA Franc to Guernsey Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:27 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Guernsey Pound

xof
XOF
ggp
GGP
1 XOF0.00128988 GGP
5 XOF0.00644938 GGP
10 XOF0.0128988 GGP
25 XOF0.0322469 GGP
50 XOF0.0644938 GGP
100 XOF0.128988 GGP
500 XOF0.644938 GGP
1,000 XOF1.28988 GGP
5,000 XOF6.44938 GGP
10,000 XOF12.8988 GGP

Convert Guernsey Pound to CFA Franc

ggp
GGP
xof
XOF
1 GGP775.268 XOF
5 GGP3,876.34 XOF
10 GGP7,752.68 XOF
25 GGP19,381.7 XOF
50 GGP38,763.4 XOF
100 GGP77,526.8 XOF
500 GGP387,634 XOF
1,000 GGP775,268 XOF
5,000 GGP3,876,340 XOF
10,000 GGP7,752,680 XOF

XOF to GGP Chart

1 XOF = 0 GGP

1 CFA Franc to Guernsey Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00129880.0013151
Low
0.00128350.0012835
Average
0.00129100.0013006
Volatility
0.18%0.17%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

ggp

GGP - Guernsey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey Pound exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pounds is GGP. The currency symbol is £.

, ratings