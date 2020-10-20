1 CFA Franc =
0.0012898769 Guernsey Pounds
1 GGP = 775.268 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
GGP
|1 XOF
|0.00128988 GGP
|5 XOF
|0.00644938 GGP
|10 XOF
|0.0128988 GGP
|25 XOF
|0.0322469 GGP
|50 XOF
|0.0644938 GGP
|100 XOF
|0.128988 GGP
|500 XOF
|0.644938 GGP
|1,000 XOF
|1.28988 GGP
|5,000 XOF
|6.44938 GGP
|10,000 XOF
|12.8988 GGP
1 XOF = 0 GGP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0012988
|0.0013151
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0012835
|0.0012835
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0012910
|0.0013006
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.18%
|0.17%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey Pound exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pounds is GGP. The currency symbol is £.More Guernsey Pound info
