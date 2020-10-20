1 CFA Franc =
0.003675485 Fijian Dollars
1 FJD = 272.073 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.003675485 Fijian Dollars
1 FJD = 272.073 XOF
XOF
FJD
|1 XOF
|0.00367548 FJD
|5 XOF
|0.0183774 FJD
|10 XOF
|0.0367548 FJD
|25 XOF
|0.0918871 FJD
|50 XOF
|0.183774 FJD
|100 XOF
|0.367548 FJD
|500 XOF
|1.83774 FJD
|1,000 XOF
|3.67548 FJD
|5,000 XOF
|18.3774 FJD
|10,000 XOF
|36.7548 FJD
1 XOF = 0 FJD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0037505
|0.0037604
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0036541
|0.0036510
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0036974
|0.0037098
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.43%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fijian Dollars is FJD. The currency symbol is $.More Fijian Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings