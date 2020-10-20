1 CFA Franc =
0.095101169 Ethiopian Birrs
1 ETB = 10.5151 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
ETB
|1 XOF
|0.0951012 ETB
|5 XOF
|0.475506 ETB
|10 XOF
|0.951012 ETB
|25 XOF
|2.37753 ETB
|50 XOF
|4.75506 ETB
|100 XOF
|9.51012 ETB
|500 XOF
|47.5506 ETB
|1,000 XOF
|95.1012 ETB
|5,000 XOF
|475.506 ETB
|10,000 XOF
|951.012 ETB
1 XOF = 0 ETB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.095404
|0.095404
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.093130
|0.092031
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.094348
|0.093997
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44%
|0.41%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.More Ethiopian Birr info
