1 CFA Franc =
0.02469149 Eritrean Nakfas
1 ERN = 40.4998 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
ERN
|1 XOF
|0.0246915 ERN
|5 XOF
|0.123457 ERN
|10 XOF
|0.246915 ERN
|25 XOF
|0.617287 ERN
|50 XOF
|1.23457 ERN
|100 XOF
|2.46915 ERN
|500 XOF
|12.3457 ERN
|1,000 XOF
|24.6915 ERN
|5,000 XOF
|123.457 ERN
|10,000 XOF
|246.915 ERN
1 XOF = 0 ERN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.024941
|0.024941
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.024423
|0.024287
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.024600
|0.024619
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrean Nakfas is ERN. The currency symbol is Nfk.More Eritrean Nakfa info
