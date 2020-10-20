1 XOF to DZD - Convert CFA Francs to Algerian Dinars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.22071047 Algerian Dinars

1 DZD = 4.53082 XOF

CFA Franc to Algerian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:57 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Algerian Dinar

xof
XOF
dzd
DZD
1 XOF0.22071 DZD
5 XOF1.10355 DZD
10 XOF2.2071 DZD
25 XOF5.51776 DZD
50 XOF11.0355 DZD
100 XOF22.071 DZD
500 XOF110.355 DZD
1,000 XOF220.71 DZD
5,000 XOF1,103.55 DZD
10,000 XOF2,207.1 DZD

Convert Algerian Dinar to CFA Franc

dzd
DZD
xof
XOF
1 DZD4.53082 XOF
5 DZD22.6541 XOF
10 DZD45.3082 XOF
25 DZD113.271 XOF
50 DZD226.541 XOF
100 DZD453.082 XOF
500 DZD2,265.41 XOF
1,000 DZD4,530.82 XOF
5,000 DZD22,654.1 XOF
10,000 DZD45,308.2 XOF

XOF to DZD Chart

1 XOF = 0 DZD

1 CFA Franc to Algerian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.224190.22449
Low
0.219210.21835
Average
0.221010.22110
Volatility
0.39%0.38%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

dzd

DZD - Algerian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Algerian Dinar exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algerian Dinars is DZD. The currency symbol is دج.

