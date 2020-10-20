1 XOF to DOP - Convert CFA Francs to Dominican Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.096982974 Dominican Pesos

1 DOP = 10.3111 XOF

CFA Franc to Dominican Peso conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:57 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Dominican Peso

xof
XOF
dop
DOP
1 XOF0.096983 DOP
5 XOF0.484915 DOP
10 XOF0.96983 DOP
25 XOF2.42457 DOP
50 XOF4.84915 DOP
100 XOF9.6983 DOP
500 XOF48.4915 DOP
1,000 XOF96.983 DOP
5,000 XOF484.915 DOP
10,000 XOF969.83 DOP

Convert Dominican Peso to CFA Franc

dop
DOP
xof
XOF
1 DOP10.3111 XOF
5 DOP51.5554 XOF
10 DOP103.111 XOF
25 DOP257.777 XOF
50 DOP515.554 XOF
100 DOP1,031.11 XOF
500 DOP5,155.54 XOF
1,000 DOP10,311.1 XOF
5,000 DOP51,555.4 XOF
10,000 DOP103,111 XOF

XOF to DOP Chart

1 XOF = 0 DOP

1 CFA Franc to Dominican Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0986090.098609
Low
0.0960030.095075
Average
0.0971590.096710
Volatility
0.41%0.43%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

dop

DOP - Dominican Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dominican Peso exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Pesos is DOP. The currency symbol is RD$.

