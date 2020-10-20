1 XOF to DKK - Convert CFA Francs to Danish Kroner

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.011371302 Danish Kroner

1 DKK = 87.9407 XOF

CFA Franc to Danish Krone conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:57 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Danish Krone

xof
XOF
dkk
DKK
1 XOF0.0113713 DKK
5 XOF0.0568565 DKK
10 XOF0.113713 DKK
25 XOF0.284283 DKK
50 XOF0.568565 DKK
100 XOF1.13713 DKK
500 XOF5.68565 DKK
1,000 XOF11.3713 DKK
5,000 XOF56.8565 DKK
10,000 XOF113.713 DKK

Convert Danish Krone to CFA Franc

dkk
DKK
xof
XOF
1 DKK87.9407 XOF
5 DKK439.703 XOF
10 DKK879.407 XOF
25 DKK2,198.52 XOF
50 DKK4,397.03 XOF
100 DKK8,794.07 XOF
500 DKK43,970.3 XOF
1,000 DKK87,940.7 XOF
5,000 DKK439,703 XOF
10,000 DKK879,407 XOF

XOF to DKK Chart

1 XOF = 0 DKK

1 CFA Franc to Danish Krone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0113900.011397
Low
0.0113700.011369
Average
0.0113730.011374
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

dkk

DKK - Danish Krone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Danish Krone exchange rate is the DKK to USD rate. The currency code for Danish Kroner is DKK. The currency symbol is kr.

