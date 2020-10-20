1 CFA Franc =
0.86440777 Costa Rican Colones
1 CRC = 1.15686 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.86440777 Costa Rican Colones
1 CRC = 1.15686 XOF
XOF
CRC
|1 XOF
|0.864408 CRC
|5 XOF
|4.32204 CRC
|10 XOF
|8.64408 CRC
|25 XOF
|21.6102 CRC
|50 XOF
|43.2204 CRC
|100 XOF
|86.4408 CRC
|500 XOF
|432.204 CRC
|1,000 XOF
|864.408 CRC
|5,000 XOF
|4,322.04 CRC
|10,000 XOF
|8,644.08 CRC
1 XOF = 0 CRC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.88064
|0.88064
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.84612
|0.81199
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.86061
|0.84340
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.88%
|0.69%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Costa Rican Colon exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rican Colones is CRC. The currency symbol is ₡.More Costa Rican Colon info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings