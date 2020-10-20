1 XOF to BZD - Convert CFA Francs to Belizean Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0033297129 Belizean Dollars

1 BZD = 300.326 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Belizean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:26 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Belizean Dollar

xof
XOF
bzd
BZD
1 XOF0.00332971 BZD
5 XOF0.0166486 BZD
10 XOF0.0332971 BZD
25 XOF0.0832428 BZD
50 XOF0.166486 BZD
100 XOF0.332971 BZD
500 XOF1.66486 BZD
1,000 XOF3.32971 BZD
5,000 XOF16.6486 BZD
10,000 XOF33.2971 BZD

Convert Belizean Dollar to CFA Franc

bzd
BZD
xof
XOF
1 BZD300.326 XOF
5 BZD1,501.63 XOF
10 BZD3,003.26 XOF
25 BZD7,508.15 XOF
50 BZD15,016.3 XOF
100 BZD30,032.6 XOF
500 BZD150,163 XOF
1,000 BZD300,326 XOF
5,000 BZD1,501,630 XOF
10,000 BZD3,003,260 XOF

XOF to BZD Chart

1 XOF = 0 BZD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Belizean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00336610.0033661
Low
0.00328620.0032618
Average
0.00331610.0033171
Volatility
0.36%0.38%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
bzd

BZD - Belizean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizean Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belizean Dollars is BZD. The currency symbol is BZ$.

More Belizean Dollar info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings