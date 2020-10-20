1 CFA Franc =
0.0033297129 Belizean Dollars
1 BZD = 300.326 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.0033297129 Belizean Dollars
1 BZD = 300.326 XOF
XOF
BZD
|1 XOF
|0.00332971 BZD
|5 XOF
|0.0166486 BZD
|10 XOF
|0.0332971 BZD
|25 XOF
|0.0832428 BZD
|50 XOF
|0.166486 BZD
|100 XOF
|0.332971 BZD
|500 XOF
|1.66486 BZD
|1,000 XOF
|3.32971 BZD
|5,000 XOF
|16.6486 BZD
|10,000 XOF
|33.2971 BZD
1 XOF = 0 BZD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0033661
|0.0033661
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0032862
|0.0032618
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0033161
|0.0033171
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36%
|0.38%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizean Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belizean Dollars is BZD. The currency symbol is BZ$.More Belizean Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings