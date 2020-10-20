1 XOF to BYN - Convert CFA Francs to Belarusian Rubles

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0053863468 Belarusian Rubles

1 BYN = 185.655 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Belarusian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:16 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Belarusian Ruble

xof
XOF
byn
BYN
1 XOF0.00538635 BYN
5 XOF0.0269317 BYN
10 XOF0.0538635 BYN
25 XOF0.134659 BYN
50 XOF0.269317 BYN
100 XOF0.538635 BYN
500 XOF2.69317 BYN
1,000 XOF5.38635 BYN
5,000 XOF26.9317 BYN
10,000 XOF53.8635 BYN

Convert Belarusian Ruble to CFA Franc

byn
BYN
xof
XOF
1 BYN185.655 XOF
5 BYN928.273 XOF
10 BYN1,856.55 XOF
25 BYN4,641.36 XOF
50 BYN9,282.73 XOF
100 BYN18,565.5 XOF
500 BYN92,827.3 XOF
1,000 BYN185,655 XOF
5,000 BYN928,273 XOF
10,000 BYN1,856,550 XOF

XOF to BYN Chart

1 XOF = 0 BYN

1 CFA Franc to Belarusian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00543720.0054372
Low
0.00532410.0052945
Average
0.00536470.0053683
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

byn

BYN - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYN. The currency symbol is Br.

