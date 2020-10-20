1 CFA Franc =
0.000000027266743 Bitcoins
1 BTC = 36,674,700 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
BTC
|1 XOF
|0.0000000272667 BTC
|5 XOF
|0.000000136334 BTC
|10 XOF
|0.000000272667 BTC
|25 XOF
|0.000000681669 BTC
|50 XOF
|0.00000136334 BTC
|100 XOF
|0.00000272667 BTC
|500 XOF
|0.0000136334 BTC
|1,000 XOF
|0.0000272667 BTC
|5,000 XOF
|0.000136334 BTC
|10,000 XOF
|0.000272667 BTC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000027100
|0.000000028000
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000023300
|0.000000023100
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000000025000
|0.000000025100
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.65%
|2.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.More Bitcoin info
