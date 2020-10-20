1 XOF to BSD - Convert CFA Francs to Bahamian Dollars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0016468752 Bahamian Dollars

1 BSD = 607.211 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
CFA Franc to Bahamian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:05 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Bahamian Dollar

xof
XOF
bsd
BSD
1 XOF0.00164688 BSD
5 XOF0.00823438 BSD
10 XOF0.0164688 BSD
25 XOF0.0411719 BSD
50 XOF0.0823438 BSD
100 XOF0.164688 BSD
500 XOF0.823438 BSD
1,000 XOF1.64688 BSD
5,000 XOF8.23438 BSD
10,000 XOF16.4688 BSD

Convert Bahamian Dollar to CFA Franc

bsd
BSD
xof
XOF
1 BSD607.211 XOF
5 BSD3,036.05 XOF
10 BSD6,072.11 XOF
25 BSD15,180.3 XOF
50 BSD30,360.5 XOF
100 BSD60,721.1 XOF
500 BSD303,605 XOF
1,000 BSD607,211 XOF
5,000 BSD3,036,050 XOF
10,000 BSD6,072,110 XOF

XOF to BSD Chart

1 XOF = 0 BSD

1 CFA Franc to Bahamian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00166280.0016628
Low
0.00162820.0016191
Average
0.00164000.0016413
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

bsd

BSD - Bahamian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamian Dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamian Dollars is BSD. The currency symbol is $.

