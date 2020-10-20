1 XOF to BRL - Convert CFA Francs to Brazilian Reais

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0092381473 Brazilian Reais

1 BRL = 108.247 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
CFA Franc to Brazilian Real conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:57 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Brazilian Real

xof
XOF
brl
BRL
1 XOF0.00923815 BRL
5 XOF0.0461907 BRL
10 XOF0.0923815 BRL
25 XOF0.230954 BRL
50 XOF0.461907 BRL
100 XOF0.923815 BRL
500 XOF4.61907 BRL
1,000 XOF9.23815 BRL
5,000 XOF46.1907 BRL
10,000 XOF92.3815 BRL

Convert Brazilian Real to CFA Franc

brl
BRL
xof
XOF
1 BRL108.247 XOF
5 BRL541.234 XOF
10 BRL1,082.47 XOF
25 BRL2,706.17 XOF
50 BRL5,412.34 XOF
100 BRL10,824.7 XOF
500 BRL54,123.4 XOF
1,000 BRL108,247 XOF
5,000 BRL541,234 XOF
10,000 BRL1,082,470 XOF

XOF to BRL Chart

1 XOF = 0 BRL

1 CFA Franc to Brazilian Real stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00930220.0093022
Low
0.00867910.0082924
Average
0.00888490.0085871
Volatility
0.74%0.62%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

brl

BRL - Brazilian Real

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Brazilian Real exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazilian Reais is BRL. The currency symbol is R$.

