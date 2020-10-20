1 CFA Franc =
0.0092381473 Brazilian Reais
1 BRL = 108.247 XOF
|1 XOF
|0.00923815 BRL
|5 XOF
|0.0461907 BRL
|10 XOF
|0.0923815 BRL
|25 XOF
|0.230954 BRL
|50 XOF
|0.461907 BRL
|100 XOF
|0.923815 BRL
|500 XOF
|4.61907 BRL
|1,000 XOF
|9.23815 BRL
|5,000 XOF
|46.1907 BRL
|10,000 XOF
|92.3815 BRL
1 XOF = 0 BRL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0093022
|0.0093022
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0086791
|0.0082924
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0088849
|0.0085871
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.74%
|0.62%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Brazilian Real exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazilian Reais is BRL. The currency symbol is R$.More Brazilian Real info
