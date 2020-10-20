1 XOF to BOB - Convert CFA Francs to Bolivian Bolivianos

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.011371441 Bolivian Bolivianos

1 BOB = 87.9396 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Bolivian Bolíviano conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:05 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Bolivian Bolíviano

xof
XOF
bob
BOB
1 XOF0.0113714 BOB
5 XOF0.0568572 BOB
10 XOF0.113714 BOB
25 XOF0.284286 BOB
50 XOF0.568572 BOB
100 XOF1.13714 BOB
500 XOF5.68572 BOB
1,000 XOF11.3714 BOB
5,000 XOF56.8572 BOB
10,000 XOF113.714 BOB

Convert Bolivian Bolíviano to CFA Franc

bob
BOB
xof
XOF
1 BOB87.9396 XOF
5 BOB439.698 XOF
10 BOB879.396 XOF
25 BOB2,198.49 XOF
50 BOB4,396.98 XOF
100 BOB8,793.96 XOF
500 BOB43,969.8 XOF
1,000 BOB87,939.6 XOF
5,000 BOB439,698 XOF
10,000 BOB879,396 XOF

XOF to BOB Chart

1 XOF = 0 BOB

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Bolivian Bolíviano stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0114960.011496
Low
0.0112330.011207
Average
0.0113300.011344
Volatility
0.32%0.31%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
bob

BOB - Bolivian Bolíviano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivian Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivian Bolivianos is BOB. The currency symbol is $b.

More Bolivian Bolíviano info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings