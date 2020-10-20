1 XOF to BHD - Convert CFA Francs to Bahraini Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.00061755266 Bahraini Dinars

1 BHD = 1,619.30 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Bahraini Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:56 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Bahraini Dinar

xof
XOF
bhd
BHD
1 XOF0.000617553 BHD
5 XOF0.00308776 BHD
10 XOF0.00617553 BHD
25 XOF0.0154388 BHD
50 XOF0.0308776 BHD
100 XOF0.0617553 BHD
500 XOF0.308776 BHD
1,000 XOF0.617553 BHD
5,000 XOF3.08776 BHD
10,000 XOF6.17553 BHD

Convert Bahraini Dinar to CFA Franc

bhd
BHD
xof
XOF
1 BHD1,619.3 XOF
5 BHD8,096.48 XOF
10 BHD16,193 XOF
25 BHD40,482.4 XOF
50 BHD80,964.8 XOF
100 BHD161,930 XOF
500 BHD809,648 XOF
1,000 BHD1,619,300 XOF
5,000 BHD8,096,480 XOF
10,000 BHD16,193,000 XOF

XOF to BHD Chart

1 XOF = 0 BHD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Bahraini Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000625200.00062520
Low
0.000612200.00060880
Average
0.000616640.00061712
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
bhd

BHD - Bahraini Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.

More Bahraini Dinar info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings