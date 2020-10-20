1 XOF to BGN - Convert CFA Francs to Bulgarian Leva

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0029816436 Bulgarian Leva

1 BGN = 335.385 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Bulgarian Lev conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:50 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Bulgarian Lev

xof
XOF
bgn
BGN
1 XOF0.00298164 BGN
5 XOF0.0149082 BGN
10 XOF0.0298164 BGN
25 XOF0.0745411 BGN
50 XOF0.149082 BGN
100 XOF0.298164 BGN
500 XOF1.49082 BGN
1,000 XOF2.98164 BGN
5,000 XOF14.9082 BGN
10,000 XOF29.8164 BGN

Convert Bulgarian Lev to CFA Franc

bgn
BGN
xof
XOF
1 BGN335.385 XOF
5 BGN1,676.93 XOF
10 BGN3,353.85 XOF
25 BGN8,384.64 XOF
50 BGN16,769.3 XOF
100 BGN33,538.5 XOF
500 BGN167,693 XOF
1,000 BGN335,385 XOF
5,000 BGN1,676,930 XOF
10,000 BGN3,353,850 XOF

XOF to BGN Chart

1 XOF = 0 BGN

1 CFA Franc to Bulgarian Lev stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00298160.0029816
Low
0.00298160.0029816
Average
0.00298160.0029816
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

bgn

BGN - Bulgarian Lev

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bulgarian Lev exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgarian Leva is BGN. The currency symbol is лв.

, ratings