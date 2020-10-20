1 XOF to BDT - Convert CFA Francs to Bangladeshi Takas

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.19295174 Bangladeshi Takas

1 BDT = 5.18264 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Bangladeshi Taka conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:56 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Bangladeshi Taka

xof
XOF
bdt
BDT
1 XOF0.192952 BDT
5 XOF0.964759 BDT
10 XOF1.92952 BDT
25 XOF4.82379 BDT
50 XOF9.64759 BDT
100 XOF19.2952 BDT
500 XOF96.4759 BDT
1,000 XOF192.952 BDT
5,000 XOF964.759 BDT
10,000 XOF1,929.52 BDT

Convert Bangladeshi Taka to CFA Franc

bdt
BDT
xof
XOF
1 BDT5.18264 XOF
5 BDT25.9132 XOF
10 BDT51.8264 XOF
25 BDT129.566 XOF
50 BDT259.132 XOF
100 BDT518.264 XOF
500 BDT2,591.32 XOF
1,000 BDT5,182.64 XOF
5,000 BDT25,913.2 XOF
10,000 BDT51,826.4 XOF

XOF to BDT Chart

1 XOF = 0 BDT

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Bangladeshi Taka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.195220.19522
Low
0.191340.17772
Average
0.192700.18774
Volatility
0.29%0.77%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

bdt

BDT - Bangladeshi Taka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.

