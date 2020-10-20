1 XOF to AZN - Convert CFA Francs to Azerbaijan Manats

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0027993178 Azerbaijan Manats

1 AZN = 357.230 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Azerbaijan Manat conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:26 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Azerbaijan Manat

xof
XOF
azn
AZN
1 XOF0.00279932 AZN
5 XOF0.0139966 AZN
10 XOF0.0279932 AZN
25 XOF0.0699829 AZN
50 XOF0.139966 AZN
100 XOF0.279932 AZN
500 XOF1.39966 AZN
1,000 XOF2.79932 AZN
5,000 XOF13.9966 AZN
10,000 XOF27.9932 AZN

Convert Azerbaijan Manat to CFA Franc

azn
AZN
xof
XOF
1 AZN357.23 XOF
5 AZN1,786.15 XOF
10 AZN3,572.3 XOF
25 AZN8,930.75 XOF
50 AZN17,861.5 XOF
100 AZN35,723 XOF
500 AZN178,615 XOF
1,000 AZN357,230 XOF
5,000 AZN1,786,150 XOF
10,000 AZN3,572,300 XOF

XOF to AZN Chart

1 XOF = 0 AZN

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Azerbaijan Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00282750.0028275
Low
0.00276690.0027540
Average
0.00278860.0027911
Volatility
0.32%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
azn

AZN - Azerbaijan Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijan Manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manats is AZN. The currency symbol is ₼.

More Azerbaijan Manat info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings