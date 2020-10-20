1 XOF to AWG - Convert CFA Francs to Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0029482682 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 AWG = 339.182 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Aruban or Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:15 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Aruban or Dutch Guilder

xof
XOF
awg
AWG
1 XOF0.00294827 AWG
5 XOF0.0147413 AWG
10 XOF0.0294827 AWG
25 XOF0.0737067 AWG
50 XOF0.147413 AWG
100 XOF0.294827 AWG
500 XOF1.47413 AWG
1,000 XOF2.94827 AWG
5,000 XOF14.7413 AWG
10,000 XOF29.4827 AWG

Convert Aruban or Dutch Guilder to CFA Franc

awg
AWG
xof
XOF
1 AWG339.182 XOF
5 AWG1,695.91 XOF
10 AWG3,391.82 XOF
25 AWG8,479.55 XOF
50 AWG16,959.1 XOF
100 AWG33,918.2 XOF
500 AWG169,591 XOF
1,000 AWG339,182 XOF
5,000 AWG1,695,910 XOF
10,000 AWG3,391,820 XOF

XOF to AWG Chart

1 XOF = 0 AWG

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Aruban or Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00297630.0029763
Low
0.00291440.0028983
Average
0.00293560.0029379
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
awg

AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

More Aruban or Dutch Guilder info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings