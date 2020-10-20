1 XOF to AOA - Convert CFA Francs to Angolan Kwanzas

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

1.439362 Angolan Kwanzas

1 AOA = 0.694752 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Angolan Kwanza conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:15 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Angolan Kwanza

xof
XOF
aoa
AOA
1 XOF1.43936 AOA
5 XOF7.19681 AOA
10 XOF14.3936 AOA
25 XOF35.9841 AOA
50 XOF71.9681 AOA
100 XOF143.936 AOA
500 XOF719.681 AOA
1,000 XOF1,439.36 AOA
5,000 XOF7,196.81 AOA
10,000 XOF14,393.6 AOA

Convert Angolan Kwanza to CFA Franc

aoa
AOA
xof
XOF
1 AOA0.694752 XOF
5 AOA3.47376 XOF
10 AOA6.94752 XOF
25 AOA17.3688 XOF
50 AOA34.7376 XOF
100 AOA69.4752 XOF
500 AOA347.376 XOF
1,000 AOA694.752 XOF
5,000 AOA3,473.76 XOF
10,000 AOA6,947.52 XOF

XOF to AOA Chart

1 XOF = 0 AOA



1 CFA Franc to Angolan Kwanza stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.43211.4321
Low
1.39011.3538
Average
1.41221.3956
Volatility
0.76%0.70%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

aoa

AOA - Angolan Kwanza

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolan Kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angolan Kwanzas is AOA. The currency symbol is Kz.











, ratings