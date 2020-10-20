1 CFA Franc =
0.0029375686 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 ANG = 340.418 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
ANG
|1 XOF
|0.00293757 ANG
|5 XOF
|0.0146878 ANG
|10 XOF
|0.0293757 ANG
|25 XOF
|0.0734392 ANG
|50 XOF
|0.146878 ANG
|100 XOF
|0.293757 ANG
|500 XOF
|1.46878 ANG
|1,000 XOF
|2.93757 ANG
|5,000 XOF
|14.6878 ANG
|10,000 XOF
|29.3757 ANG
1 XOF = 0 ANG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0029819
|0.0029819
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0029144
|0.0029019
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0029370
|0.0029387
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.35%
|0.31%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.
