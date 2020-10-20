1 CFA Franc =
0.15286681 Albanian Leke
1 ALL = 6.54164 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.15286681 Albanian Leke
1 ALL = 6.54164 XOF
XOF
ALL
|1 XOF
|0.152867 ALL
|5 XOF
|0.764334 ALL
|10 XOF
|1.52867 ALL
|25 XOF
|3.82167 ALL
|50 XOF
|7.64334 ALL
|100 XOF
|15.2867 ALL
|500 XOF
|76.4334 ALL
|1,000 XOF
|152.867 ALL
|5,000 XOF
|764.334 ALL
|10,000 XOF
|1,528.67 ALL
1 XOF = 0 ALL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15371
|0.15648
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15183
|0.15183
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.15294
|0.15354
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.23%
|0.22%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.More Albanian Lek info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings