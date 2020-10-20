1 XOF to ALL - Convert CFA Francs to Albanian Leke

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.15286681 Albanian Leke

1 ALL = 6.54164 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Albanian Lek conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:05 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Albanian Lek

xof
XOF
all
ALL
1 XOF0.152867 ALL
5 XOF0.764334 ALL
10 XOF1.52867 ALL
25 XOF3.82167 ALL
50 XOF7.64334 ALL
100 XOF15.2867 ALL
500 XOF76.4334 ALL
1,000 XOF152.867 ALL
5,000 XOF764.334 ALL
10,000 XOF1,528.67 ALL

Convert Albanian Lek to CFA Franc

all
ALL
xof
XOF
1 ALL6.54164 XOF
5 ALL32.7082 XOF
10 ALL65.4164 XOF
25 ALL163.541 XOF
50 ALL327.082 XOF
100 ALL654.164 XOF
500 ALL3,270.82 XOF
1,000 ALL6,541.64 XOF
5,000 ALL32,708.2 XOF
10,000 ALL65,416.4 XOF

XOF to ALL Chart

1 XOF = 0 ALL

1 CFA Franc to Albanian Lek stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.153710.15648
Low
0.151830.15183
Average
0.152940.15354
Volatility
0.23%0.22%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

all

ALL - Albanian Lek

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.

, ratings