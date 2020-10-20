1 CFA Franc =
0.0060318143 Emirati Dirhams
1 AED = 165.788 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
AED
|1 XOF
|0.00603181 AED
|5 XOF
|0.0301591 AED
|10 XOF
|0.0603181 AED
|25 XOF
|0.150795 AED
|50 XOF
|0.301591 AED
|100 XOF
|0.603181 AED
|500 XOF
|3.01591 AED
|1,000 XOF
|6.03181 AED
|5,000 XOF
|30.1591 AED
|10,000 XOF
|60.3181 AED
1 XOF = 0 AED
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0061065
|0.0061065
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0059795
|0.0059463
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0060229
|0.0060276
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Emirati Dirham exchange rate is the AED to USD rate. The currency code for Emirati Dirhams is AED. The currency symbol is د.إ.
