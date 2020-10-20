1 WST to XPF - Convert Samoan Tala to CFP Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

40.332618 CFP Francs

1 XPF = 0.0247938 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to CFP Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:06 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to CFP Franc

wst
WST
xpf
XPF
1 WST40.3326 XPF
5 WST201.663 XPF
10 WST403.326 XPF
25 WST1,008.32 XPF
50 WST2,016.63 XPF
100 WST4,033.26 XPF
500 WST20,166.3 XPF
1,000 WST40,332.6 XPF
5,000 WST201,663 XPF
10,000 WST403,326 XPF

Convert CFP Franc to Samoan Tala

xpf
XPF
wst
WST
1 XPF0.0247938 WST
5 XPF0.123969 WST
10 XPF0.247938 WST
25 XPF0.619846 WST
50 XPF1.23969 WST
100 XPF2.47938 WST
500 XPF12.3969 WST
1,000 XPF24.7938 WST
5,000 XPF123.969 WST
10,000 XPF247.938 WST

WST to XPF Chart

1 WST = 0 XPF

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to CFP Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
40.90141.714
Low
40.01239.948
Average
40.61440.434
Volatility
0.41%0.77%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
xpf

XPF - CFP Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP Franc exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for CFP Francs is XPF. The currency symbol is ₣.

More CFP Franc info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings