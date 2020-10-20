1 WST to XOF - Convert Samoan Tala to CFA Francs

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

221.70516 CFA Francs

1 XOF = 0.00451049 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to CFA Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:06 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to CFA Franc

wst
WST
xof
XOF
1 WST221.705 XOF
5 WST1,108.53 XOF
10 WST2,217.05 XOF
25 WST5,542.63 XOF
50 WST11,085.3 XOF
100 WST22,170.5 XOF
500 WST110,853 XOF
1,000 WST221,705 XOF
5,000 WST1,108,530 XOF
10,000 WST2,217,050 XOF

Convert CFA Franc to Samoan Tala

xof
XOF
wst
WST
1 XOF0.00451049 WST
5 XOF0.0225525 WST
10 XOF0.0451049 WST
25 XOF0.112762 WST
50 XOF0.225525 WST
100 XOF0.451049 WST
500 XOF2.25525 WST
1,000 XOF4.51049 WST
5,000 XOF22.5525 WST
10,000 XOF45.1049 WST

WST to XOF Chart

1 WST = 0 XOF

1 Samoan Tala to CFA Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
224.83229.30
Low
219.94219.59
Average
223.25222.26
Volatility
0.41%0.77%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

