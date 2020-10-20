1.00 Samoan Tala =
221.69744 Central African Francs
1 XAF = 0.00451065 WST
WST
XAF
|1 WST
|221.697 XAF
|5 WST
|1,108.49 XAF
|10 WST
|2,216.97 XAF
|25 WST
|5,542.44 XAF
|50 WST
|11,084.9 XAF
|100 WST
|22,169.7 XAF
|500 WST
|110,849 XAF
|1,000 WST
|221,697 XAF
|5,000 WST
|1,108,490 XAF
|10,000 WST
|2,216,970 XAF
1 WST = 0 XAF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|224.83
|229.30
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|219.94
|219.59
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|223.25
|222.26
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41%
|0.77%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Central African CFA Franc BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Central African Francs is XAF. The currency symbol is FCFA.More Central African CFA Franc BEAC info
