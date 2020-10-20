1 WST to MAD - Convert Samoan Tala to Moroccan Dirhams

1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

3.6123081 Moroccan Dirhams

1 MAD = 0.276831 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Samoan Tala to Moroccan Dirham conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:03 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Moroccan Dirham

wst
WST
mad
MAD
1 WST3.61231 MAD
5 WST18.0615 MAD
10 WST36.1231 MAD
25 WST90.3077 MAD
50 WST180.615 MAD
100 WST361.231 MAD
500 WST1,806.15 MAD
1,000 WST3,612.31 MAD
5,000 WST18,061.5 MAD
10,000 WST36,123.1 MAD

Convert Moroccan Dirham to Samoan Tala

mad
MAD
wst
WST
1 MAD0.276831 WST
5 MAD1.38416 WST
10 MAD2.76831 WST
25 MAD6.92078 WST
50 MAD13.8416 WST
100 MAD27.6831 WST
500 MAD138.416 WST
1,000 MAD276.831 WST
5,000 MAD1,384.16 WST
10,000 MAD2,768.31 WST

WST to MAD Chart

1 WST = 0 MAD

1 Samoan Tala to Moroccan Dirham stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.66693.7801
Low
3.62093.6153
Average
3.64293.6505
Volatility
0.28%0.72%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

mad

MAD - Moroccan Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moroccan Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Moroccan Dirhams is MAD. The currency symbol is MAD.

