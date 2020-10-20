1 WST to FKP - Convert Samoan Tala to Falkland Island Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1WS$

1.00 Samoan Tala =

0.28618856 Falkland Island Pounds

1 FKP = 3.49420 WST

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Samoan Tala to Falkland Island Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:01 UTC

Convert Samoan Tala to Falkland Island Pound

wst
WST
fkp
FKP
1 WST0.286189 FKP
5 WST1.43094 FKP
10 WST2.86189 FKP
25 WST7.15471 FKP
50 WST14.3094 FKP
100 WST28.6189 FKP
500 WST143.094 FKP
1,000 WST286.189 FKP
5,000 WST1,430.94 FKP
10,000 WST2,861.89 FKP

Convert Falkland Island Pound to Samoan Tala

fkp
FKP
wst
WST
1 FKP3.4942 WST
5 FKP17.471 WST
10 FKP34.942 WST
25 FKP87.355 WST
50 FKP174.71 WST
100 FKP349.42 WST
500 FKP1,747.1 WST
1,000 FKP3,494.2 WST
5,000 FKP17,471 WST
10,000 FKP34,942 WST

WST to FKP Chart

1 WST = 0 FKP

View full chart

1 Samoan Tala to Falkland Island Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.289860.29933
Low
0.285490.28549
Average
0.288170.28903
Volatility
0.37%0.80%

Currency Information

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info
fkp

FKP - Falkland Island Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.

More Falkland Island Pound info

Popular Samoan Tala (WST) Currency Pairings

usd

WST to USD

eur

WST to EUR

gbp

WST to GBP

jpy

WST to JPY

cad

WST to CAD

aud

WST to AUD

chf

WST to CHF

cny

WST to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings