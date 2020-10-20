1.00 Qatari Riyal =
0.21304384 Falkland Island Pounds
1 FKP = 4.69387 QAR
Xe Currency Converter
QAR
FKP
|1 QAR
|0.213044 FKP
|5 QAR
|1.06522 FKP
|10 QAR
|2.13044 FKP
|25 QAR
|5.3261 FKP
|50 QAR
|10.6522 FKP
|100 QAR
|21.3044 FKP
|500 QAR
|106.522 FKP
|1,000 QAR
|213.044 FKP
|5,000 QAR
|1,065.22 FKP
|10,000 QAR
|2,130.44 FKP
1 QAR = 0 FKP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.21766
|0.21999
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.21120
|0.21120
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.21424
|0.21611
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26%
|0.26%
The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.
