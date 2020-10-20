1 QAR to BIF - Convert Qatari Rials to Burundian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Qatari Riyal =

790.21154 Burundian Francs

1 BIF = 0.00126548 QAR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
View transfer quote
Qatari Riyal to Burundian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 09:28 UTC

Convert Qatari Riyal to Burundian Franc

qar
QAR
bif
BIF
1 QAR790.212 BIF
5 QAR3,951.06 BIF
10 QAR7,902.12 BIF
25 QAR19,755.3 BIF
50 QAR39,510.6 BIF
100 QAR79,021.2 BIF
500 QAR395,106 BIF
1,000 QAR790,212 BIF
5,000 QAR3,951,060 BIF
10,000 QAR7,902,120 BIF

Convert Burundian Franc to Qatari Riyal

bif
BIF
qar
QAR
1 BIF0.00126548 QAR
5 BIF0.00632742 QAR
10 BIF0.0126548 QAR
25 BIF0.0316371 QAR
50 BIF0.0632742 QAR
100 BIF0.126548 QAR
500 BIF0.632742 QAR
1,000 BIF1.26548 QAR
5,000 BIF6.32742 QAR
10,000 BIF12.6548 QAR

QAR to BIF Chart

1 QAR = 0 BIF

View full chart

1 Qatari Riyal to Burundian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
791.81791.81
Low
788.51785.48
Average
790.04788.74
Volatility
0.15%0.14%

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Qatari Riyal info
bif

BIF - Burundian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundian Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundian Francs is BIF. The currency symbol is FBu.

More Burundian Franc info

Popular Qatari Riyal (QAR) Currency Pairings

usd

QAR to USD

eur

QAR to EUR

gbp

QAR to GBP

jpy

QAR to JPY

cad

QAR to CAD

aud

QAR to AUD

chf

QAR to CHF

cny

QAR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings