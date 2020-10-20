1 MTL to MAD - Convert Maltese Liri to Moroccan Dirhams

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

24.927288 Moroccan Dirhams

1 MAD = 0.0401167 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Moroccan Dirham conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:29 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Moroccan Dirham

mtl
MTL
mad
MAD
1 MTL24.9273 MAD
5 MTL124.636 MAD
10 MTL249.273 MAD
25 MTL623.182 MAD
50 MTL1,246.36 MAD
100 MTL2,492.73 MAD
500 MTL12,463.6 MAD
1,000 MTL24,927.3 MAD
5,000 MTL124,636 MAD
10,000 MTL249,273 MAD

Convert Moroccan Dirham to Maltese Lira

mad
MAD
mtl
MTL
1 MAD0.0401167 MTL
5 MAD0.200583 MTL
10 MAD0.401167 MTL
25 MAD1.00292 MTL
50 MAD2.00583 MTL
100 MAD4.01167 MTL
500 MAD20.0583 MTL
1,000 MAD40.1167 MTL
5,000 MAD200.583 MTL
10,000 MAD401.167 MTL

MTL to MAD Chart

1 MTL = 0 MAD

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Moroccan Dirham stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
10.81110.908
Low
10.62610.626
Average
10.69910.772
Volatility
0.26%0.30%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

mad

MAD - Moroccan Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moroccan Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Moroccan Dirhams is MAD. The currency symbol is MAD.

More Moroccan Dirham info

