1 MRO to PHP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Philippine Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.14776419 Philippine Pesos

1 PHP = 6.76754 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Philippine Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:30 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Philippine Peso

MRO
PHP
1 MRO0.147764 PHP
5 MRO0.738821 PHP
10 MRO1.47764 PHP
25 MRO3.6941 PHP
50 MRO7.38821 PHP
100 MRO14.7764 PHP
500 MRO73.8821 PHP
1,000 MRO147.764 PHP
5,000 MRO738.821 PHP
10,000 MRO1,477.64 PHP

Convert Philippine Peso to Mauritanian Ouguiya

PHP
MRO
1 PHP6.76754 MRO
5 PHP33.8377 MRO
10 PHP67.6754 MRO
25 PHP169.188 MRO
50 PHP338.377 MRO
100 PHP676.754 MRO
500 PHP3,383.77 MRO
1,000 PHP6,767.54 MRO
5,000 PHP33,837.7 MRO
10,000 PHP67,675.4 MRO

MRO to PHP Chart

1 MRO = 0 PHP

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Philippine Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.50341.5034
Low
1.46981.4066
Average
1.48991.4628
Volatility
0.48%0.57%

Currency Information

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

PHP - Philippine Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Philippine Peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippine Pesos is PHP. The currency symbol is ₱.

