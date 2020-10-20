1 LAK to KWD - Convert Lao Kips to Kuwaiti Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00001390455 Kuwaiti Dinars

1 KWD = 71,918.9 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Kuwaiti Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:17 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Kuwaiti Dinar

lak
LAK
kwd
KWD
1 LAK0.0000139045 KWD
5 LAK0.0000695227 KWD
10 LAK0.000139045 KWD
25 LAK0.000347614 KWD
50 LAK0.000695227 KWD
100 LAK0.00139045 KWD
500 LAK0.00695227 KWD
1,000 LAK0.0139045 KWD
5,000 LAK0.0695227 KWD
10,000 LAK0.139045 KWD

Convert Kuwaiti Dinar to Lao Kip

kwd
KWD
lak
LAK
1 KWD71,918.9 LAK
5 KWD359,595 LAK
10 KWD719,189 LAK
25 KWD1,797,970 LAK
50 KWD3,595,950 LAK
100 KWD7,191,890 LAK
500 KWD35,959,500 LAK
1,000 KWD71,918,900 LAK
5,000 KWD359,595,000 LAK
10,000 KWD719,189,000 LAK

LAK to KWD Chart

1 LAK = 0 KWD

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Kuwaiti Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000142710.000014680
Low
0.0000138200.000013820
Average
0.0000140520.000014288
Volatility
0.45%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
kwd

KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuwaiti Dinar exchange rate is the KWD to USD rate. The currency code for Kuwaiti Dinars is KWD. The currency symbol is KD.

More Kuwaiti Dinar info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings