1 Lao Kip =
0.0030630998 Gambian Dalasis
1 GMD = 326.467 LAK
LAK
GMD
|1 LAK
|0.0030631 GMD
|5 LAK
|0.0153155 GMD
|10 LAK
|0.030631 GMD
|25 LAK
|0.0765775 GMD
|50 LAK
|0.153155 GMD
|100 LAK
|0.30631 GMD
|500 LAK
|1.53155 GMD
|1,000 LAK
|3.0631 GMD
|5,000 LAK
|15.3155 GMD
|10,000 LAK
|30.631 GMD
1 LAK = 0 GMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031627
|0.0032365
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0030592
|0.0030592
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0031111
|0.0031555
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52%
|0.52%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambian Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambian Dalasis is GMD. The currency symbol is D.More Gambian Dalasi info
