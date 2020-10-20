1 LAK to FKP - Convert Lao Kips to Falkland Island Pounds

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000035535536 Falkland Island Pounds

1 FKP = 28,140.8 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Falkland Island Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:14 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Falkland Island Pound

lak
LAK
fkp
FKP
1 LAK0.0000355355 FKP
5 LAK0.000177678 FKP
10 LAK0.000355355 FKP
25 LAK0.000888388 FKP
50 LAK0.00177678 FKP
100 LAK0.00355355 FKP
500 LAK0.0177678 FKP
1,000 LAK0.0355355 FKP
5,000 LAK0.177678 FKP
10,000 LAK0.355355 FKP

Convert Falkland Island Pound to Lao Kip

fkp
FKP
lak
LAK
1 FKP28,140.8 LAK
5 FKP140,704 LAK
10 FKP281,408 LAK
25 FKP703,521 LAK
50 FKP1,407,040 LAK
100 FKP2,814,080 LAK
500 FKP14,070,400 LAK
1,000 FKP28,140,800 LAK
5,000 FKP140,704,000 LAK
10,000 FKP281,408,000 LAK

LAK to FKP Chart

1 LAK = 0 FKP

1 Lao Kip to Falkland Island Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000365480.000038048
Low
0.0000354020.000035402
Average
0.0000360640.000036842
Volatility
0.50%0.58%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

fkp

FKP - Falkland Island Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.

