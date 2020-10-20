1 Iranian Rial =
0.000082751584 Turkmenistani Manats
1 TMT = 12,084.4 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.000082751584 Turkmenistani Manats
1 TMT = 12,084.4 IRR
IRR
TMT
|1 IRR
|0.0000827516 TMT
|5 IRR
|0.000413758 TMT
|10 IRR
|0.000827516 TMT
|25 IRR
|0.00206879 TMT
|50 IRR
|0.00413758 TMT
|100 IRR
|0.00827516 TMT
|500 IRR
|0.0413758 TMT
|1,000 IRR
|0.0827516 TMT
|5,000 IRR
|0.413758 TMT
|10,000 IRR
|0.827516 TMT
1 IRR = 0 TMT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000083566
|0.000083956
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000082409
|0.000082394
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000083001
|0.000083241
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.39%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.More Turkmenistani Manat info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings