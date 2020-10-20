1 IRR to TMT - Convert Iranian Rials to Turkmenistani Manats

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000082751584 Turkmenistani Manats

1 TMT = 12,084.4 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Turkmenistani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:25 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Turkmenistani Manat

irr
IRR
tmt
TMT
1 IRR0.0000827516 TMT
5 IRR0.000413758 TMT
10 IRR0.000827516 TMT
25 IRR0.00206879 TMT
50 IRR0.00413758 TMT
100 IRR0.00827516 TMT
500 IRR0.0413758 TMT
1,000 IRR0.0827516 TMT
5,000 IRR0.413758 TMT
10,000 IRR0.827516 TMT

Convert Turkmenistani Manat to Iranian Rial

tmt
TMT
irr
IRR
1 TMT12,084.4 IRR
5 TMT60,421.8 IRR
10 TMT120,844 IRR
25 TMT302,109 IRR
50 TMT604,218 IRR
100 TMT1,208,440 IRR
500 TMT6,042,180 IRR
1,000 TMT12,084,400 IRR
5,000 TMT60,421,800 IRR
10,000 TMT120,844,000 IRR

IRR to TMT Chart

1 IRR = 0 TMT

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Turkmenistani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000835660.000083956
Low
0.0000824090.000082394
Average
0.0000830010.000083241
Volatility
0.39%0.51%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

tmt

TMT - Turkmenistani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.

