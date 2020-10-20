1 IRR to SVC - Convert Iranian Rials to Salvadoran Colones

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0002072189 Salvadoran Colones

1 SVC = 4,825.81 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Salvadoran Colon conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:25 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Salvadoran Colon

irr
IRR
svc
SVC
1 IRR0.000207219 SVC
5 IRR0.00103609 SVC
10 IRR0.00207219 SVC
25 IRR0.00518047 SVC
50 IRR0.0103609 SVC
100 IRR0.0207219 SVC
500 IRR0.103609 SVC
1,000 IRR0.207219 SVC
5,000 IRR1.03609 SVC
10,000 IRR2.07219 SVC

Convert Salvadoran Colon to Iranian Rial

svc
SVC
irr
IRR
1 SVC4,825.81 IRR
5 SVC24,129.1 IRR
10 SVC48,258.1 IRR
25 SVC120,645 IRR
50 SVC241,291 IRR
100 SVC482,581 IRR
500 SVC2,412,910 IRR
1,000 SVC4,825,810 IRR
5,000 SVC24,129,100 IRR
10,000 SVC48,258,100 IRR

IRR to SVC Chart

1 IRR = 0 SVC

1 Iranian Rial to Salvadoran Colon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000208320.00020967
Low
0.000205810.00020581
Average
0.000207330.00020810
Volatility
0.34%0.47%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

svc

SVC - Salvadoran Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.

