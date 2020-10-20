1 Iranian Rial =
0.0002072189 Salvadoran Colones
1 SVC = 4,825.81 IRR
IRR
SVC
|1 IRR
|0.000207219 SVC
|5 IRR
|0.00103609 SVC
|10 IRR
|0.00207219 SVC
|25 IRR
|0.00518047 SVC
|50 IRR
|0.0103609 SVC
|100 IRR
|0.0207219 SVC
|500 IRR
|0.103609 SVC
|1,000 IRR
|0.207219 SVC
|5,000 IRR
|1.03609 SVC
|10,000 IRR
|2.07219 SVC
1 IRR = 0 SVC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00020832
|0.00020967
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00020581
|0.00020581
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00020733
|0.00020810
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.More Salvadoran Colon info
