1 Iranian Rial =
0.000032021833 Singapore Dollars
1 SGD = 31,228.7 IRR
IRR
SGD
|1 IRR
|0.0000320218 SGD
|5 IRR
|0.000160109 SGD
|10 IRR
|0.000320218 SGD
|25 IRR
|0.000800546 SGD
|50 IRR
|0.00160109 SGD
|100 IRR
|0.00320218 SGD
|500 IRR
|0.0160109 SGD
|1,000 IRR
|0.0320218 SGD
|5,000 IRR
|0.160109 SGD
|10,000 IRR
|0.320218 SGD
1 IRR = 0 SGD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000032286
|0.000032604
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000031755
|0.000031670
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000032056
|0.000032195
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.37%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.More Singapore Dollar info
