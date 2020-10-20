1 Iranian Rial =
0.00024845263 Swedish Kronor
1 SEK = 4,024.91 IRR
IRR
SEK
|1 IRR
|0.000248453 SEK
|5 IRR
|0.00124226 SEK
|10 IRR
|0.00248453 SEK
|25 IRR
|0.00621132 SEK
|50 IRR
|0.0124226 SEK
|100 IRR
|0.0248453 SEK
|500 IRR
|0.124226 SEK
|1,000 IRR
|0.248453 SEK
|5,000 IRR
|1.24226 SEK
|10,000 IRR
|2.48453 SEK
1 IRR = 0 SEK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00025239
|0.00026268
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00024565
|0.00024565
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00024908
|0.00025426
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.69%
|0.80%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.More Swedish Krona info
