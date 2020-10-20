1 Iranian Rial =
0.000088693494 Saudi Arabian Riyals
1 SAR = 11,274.8 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.000088693494 Saudi Arabian Riyals
1 SAR = 11,274.8 IRR
IRR
SAR
|1 IRR
|0.0000886935 SAR
|5 IRR
|0.000443467 SAR
|10 IRR
|0.000886935 SAR
|25 IRR
|0.00221734 SAR
|50 IRR
|0.00443467 SAR
|100 IRR
|0.00886935 SAR
|500 IRR
|0.0443467 SAR
|1,000 IRR
|0.0886935 SAR
|5,000 IRR
|0.443467 SAR
|10,000 IRR
|0.886935 SAR
1 IRR = 0 SAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000089280
|0.000089861
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000088206
|0.000088206
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000088855
|0.000089187
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabian Riyals is SAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Saudi Arabian Riyal info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings