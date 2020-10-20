1 IRR to RUB - Convert Iranian Rials to Russian Rubles

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0021121607 Russian Rubles

1 RUB = 473.449 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Russian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:55 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Russian Ruble

irr
IRR
rub
RUB
1 IRR0.00211216 RUB
5 IRR0.0105608 RUB
10 IRR0.0211216 RUB
25 IRR0.052804 RUB
50 IRR0.105608 RUB
100 IRR0.211216 RUB
500 IRR1.05608 RUB
1,000 IRR2.11216 RUB
5,000 IRR10.5608 RUB
10,000 IRR21.1216 RUB

Convert Russian Ruble to Iranian Rial

rub
RUB
irr
IRR
1 RUB473.449 IRR
5 RUB2,367.24 IRR
10 RUB4,734.49 IRR
25 RUB11,836.2 IRR
50 RUB23,672.4 IRR
100 RUB47,344.9 IRR
500 RUB236,724 IRR
1,000 RUB473,449 IRR
5,000 RUB2,367,240 IRR
10,000 RUB4,734,490 IRR

IRR to RUB Chart

1 IRR = 0 RUB

1 Iranian Rial to Russian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00215220.0022215
Low
0.00203350.0020335
Average
0.00211430.0021578
Volatility
1.21%1.06%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

rub

RUB - Russian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Russian Ruble exchange rate is the RUB to USD rate. The currency code for Russian Rubles is RUB. The currency symbol is ₽.

